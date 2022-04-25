Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,705. The stock has a market cap of $400.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

