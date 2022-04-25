Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.67 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

