Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($122.58) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.06 ($121.57).

Shares of DG opened at €92.90 ($99.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.56. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

