Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

