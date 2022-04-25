Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.15 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

