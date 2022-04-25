Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Review

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 181.74%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.86 -$20.96 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

