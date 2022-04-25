Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $34.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

