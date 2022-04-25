Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VSACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 2nd

Vision Sensing Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VSACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. Vision Sensing Acquisition had issued 8,800,000 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Vision Sensing Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VSACU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

