Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VSACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 2nd

Vision Sensing Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VSACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. Vision Sensing Acquisition had issued 8,800,000 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Vision Sensing Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of VSACU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.
Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vision Sensing Acquisition (VSACU)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.