Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €15.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) has been given a €15.10 ($16.24) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.30) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EPA VIV traded down €0.28 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.50 ($12.36). 2,852,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($26.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.48.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

