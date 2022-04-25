Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €16.00 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($17.20) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.30) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.24) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EPA VIV traded down €0.28 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.50 ($12.36). 2,852,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($26.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.48.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

