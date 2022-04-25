VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE VNRX opened at $2.69 on Monday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
About VolitionRx
