VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE VNRX opened at $2.69 on Monday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.