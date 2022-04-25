Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNO opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 152,749 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

