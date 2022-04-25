Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $171.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

