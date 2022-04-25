Vy Global Growth (VYGG) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vy Global Growth to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.17 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -19.66

Vy Global Growth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vy Global Growth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 174 678 956 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Vy Global Growth’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.70% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Volatility & Risk

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s rivals have a beta of -0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Vy Global Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vy Global Growth rivals beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

