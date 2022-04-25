Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00.

4/8/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.54 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

