Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $127.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

