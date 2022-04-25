Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Critical Contrast

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Bros. Discovery 1 0 3 0 2.50

Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.46%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Risk and Volatility

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery 8.25% 8.12% 3.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Warner Bros. Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $789.26 million 0.61 $102.51 million N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 0.85 $1.01 billion $1.54 13.36

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Promotora de Informaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile (Get Rating)

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services. It also offers technology, training, and assessment services to schools, teachers, and students, as well as advisory services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of radio broadcasting stations; and a range of activities and events, including concerts, festivals, music awards, debates, and conferences. Further, it sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising and promotions services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

