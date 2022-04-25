Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.43.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.33. 49,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.96. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $133.85 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

