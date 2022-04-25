Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $315.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $296.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.27 and a 200-day moving average of $333.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $290.36 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,516,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

