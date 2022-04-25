WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

