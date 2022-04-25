WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY22 guidance at $4.29-4.33 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.68-$1.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

