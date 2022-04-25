Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.26. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

