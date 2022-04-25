Wedbush Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $105.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE:WAL opened at $78.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

