Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

