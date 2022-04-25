Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.69 million, a P/E ratio of 972.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.