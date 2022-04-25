Wedbush Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

STX opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

