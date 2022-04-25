Wedbush Weighs in on Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.64 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $184,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

