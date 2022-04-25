Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $72.00 to $53.00.

4/19/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

4/19/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

4/19/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00.

XRAY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 118,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,579. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.