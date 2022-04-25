Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elbit Systems (ESLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2022 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Elbit Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $215.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.03. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

