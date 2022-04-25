Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) recently:

4/21/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

4/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

4/11/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$48.00.

4/5/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

3/29/2022 – First Quantum Minerals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$39.00.

3/22/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

3/9/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.15. The company has a market cap of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.2580843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

