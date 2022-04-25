Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heineken (HEINY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY):

4/22/2022 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

4/22/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72).

4/22/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90).

4/22/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11).

4/14/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

4/11/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

4/1/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/28/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/28/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03).

3/25/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €97.00 ($104.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $51.35. 73,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,396. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

