Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL):

4/21/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00.

4/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.50 to C$49.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

4/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.

4/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

4/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$45.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$43.00.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$36.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.