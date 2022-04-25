Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00.

4/18/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00.

3/31/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $480.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $324.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get KLA Co alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.