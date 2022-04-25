Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (MRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metro (TSE: MRU):

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

4/20/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$70.24. 446,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.69. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$55.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

