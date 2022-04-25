Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently:

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $199.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $184.00.

4/3/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $218.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.71. 17,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,177. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average of $189.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 59.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $23,414,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 175.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

