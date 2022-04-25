Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $428.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $445.00 to $430.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $259.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.98 and a 200-day moving average of $314.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,762,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 168.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

