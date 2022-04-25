Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Visteon (VC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

4/21/2022 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

4/21/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

4/11/2022 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

4/5/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $108.00.

4/1/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

3/5/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.40. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Visteon Co alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,012,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.