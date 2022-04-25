Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $91.00.

4/14/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $73.00.

3/14/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Devon’s production volumes and presence in Delaware have expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

3/2/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

