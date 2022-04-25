Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

4/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/6/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EMN opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

