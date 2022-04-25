Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) in the last few weeks:
- 4/20/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
EMN opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
