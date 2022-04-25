Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Halliburton (HAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00.

4/11/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $42.00.

3/31/2022 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HAL stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 12.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.