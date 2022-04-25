Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy (NEE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – NextEra Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

3/22/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

NEE opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

