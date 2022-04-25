Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD):

4/25/2022 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/21/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00.

4/18/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Barrick Gold was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $26.00 to $26.45. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Newmont vs Barrick – Which One Has Higher Upside Potential?” and dated February 25, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 951,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,829,645. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

