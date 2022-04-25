Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €61.00 ($65.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.67 ($0.72) during trading on Monday, hitting €51.73 ($55.62). 3,333,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($74.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.46.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

