Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

4/22/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/13/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Langenberg & Company. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BA traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $173.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,989. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

