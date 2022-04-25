Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00.

4/13/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/23/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $139.00.

3/14/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00.

2/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

