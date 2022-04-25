Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $203.60 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.07.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.