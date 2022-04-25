Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) in the last few weeks:
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $203.60 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.07.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
