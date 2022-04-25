Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GAP (GPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GAP (NYSE: GPS):

4/25/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

4/18/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/31/2022 – GAP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.75 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

