Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Novartis (NVS)

4/22/2022 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also aid performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/14/2022 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 80 to CHF 85.

4/8/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 84 to CHF 85.

3/31/2022 – Novartis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

2/28/2022 – Novartis is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.21 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

