Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

4/25/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

4/24/2022 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2022 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – PTC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PTC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $99.36. 14,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

