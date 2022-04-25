Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $227.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $208.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.22 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.